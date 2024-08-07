  • Menu
Rainwater entered in Annadhan Satram of Lord Rama temple Bhandrachalam

Bhadrachalam: On Wednesday, torrential rain fell in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, submerging low-lying areas.


Heavy rain fell in the early morning hours here.

Rainwater infiltrated the Anandan Satram of the Lord Rama temple, among other places. Devotees are upset because rainwater has entered the temple roads. The temple town colonies known as Ayyapa and Kotha were inundated with rainwater.

