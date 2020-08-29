Raise farmer awareness on crop insurance, directs Kamareddy Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath has asked the teachers to address the doubts raised by the student in the online class and directed the Agriculture Department officials to motivate the farmers on crop insurance and ensure 100 per cent crops insured with them.

The collector conducted a review meeting with the Agriculture, Education, Medical and Health officials on Saturday at the collector's chamber.

In regard to the education field, the collector instructed the teachers to first identify the students who do not have a TV, cell phone facility and set up online classes for them at the gram panchayat or government office. The collector also suggested that every teacher should have a list of such students. Additional collector Yadireddy, assistant collector Hemant Keshav Patil, DEO Raju, mandal educators and cable operators spoke to the district collector explaining him the field-level issues that hinder online classes.

The collector urged parents to keep an eye on the students when they attend the online classes to ensure that students benefit from these classes during the pandemic.

Reviewing the medical status, Sharath directed the officials to organise health camps in all the villages under the primary health centre. He further said that immunisations should be given regularly to children aged 0-6 years. Sharath also ordered to increase the percentage of deliveries in the government health centres.

District Medical Officer Chandrasekhar, Area Hospital Superintendent Dr Ajay Kumar, Deputy Medical officers Shobharani, Mohan Babu and other officials at the meeting informed the district collector that those with corona symptoms are being identified and kept in home quarantine. They further informed the collector that medical sanitation kits had been handed out to the coronavirus victims. District The collector said that crop insurance should be 100 per cent complete and suggested that AEOs should be insured by all farmers within their cluster.

Sharath asked the officials to register the crop cultivation details 100 per cent online. He also directed the authorities to ensure that there is no shortage of urea in the district. Agriculture officials pointed out to the collector that 600 metric tonnes of urea was in the possession of private dealers in the Pitlam zone and there was a delay in the delivery due to lockdown. The collector directed District Agriculture Officer Singareddy to hand over the stored urea to the cooperatives and distribute it to the farmers. The collector also said that the farm authorities should see to it that the crop loans to the farmers are the same.