Rajagopal dispels rumours of quitting Cong

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy advised the public not to believe the false propaganda being spread against him on social media.

He alleged that those who dislike him within the Congress party, along with members of other parties, are circulating misleading narratives about him. He clarified that if there is any political decision to be made, he himself would hold a press meet and announce it directly.

On Thursday, the MLA inspected a lake and performed Ganga Puja at Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.

Speaking to the media afterwards, he said that everyone is spreading negative propaganda against him. He expressed anger accusing the BRS party of creating unnecessary rumours.