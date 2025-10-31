  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rajagopal dispels rumours of quitting Cong

Rajagopal dispels rumours of quitting Cong
x
Highlights

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy advised the public not to believe the false propaganda being spread against him...

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy advised the public not to believe the false propaganda being spread against him on social media.

He alleged that those who dislike him within the Congress party, along with members of other parties, are circulating misleading narratives about him. He clarified that if there is any political decision to be made, he himself would hold a press meet and announce it directly.

On Thursday, the MLA inspected a lake and performed Ganga Puja at Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.

Speaking to the media afterwards, he said that everyone is spreading negative propaganda against him. He expressed anger accusing the BRS party of creating unnecessary rumours.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick