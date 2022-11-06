Rajagopal Reddy demands for recounting of 4th round

Munugodu: Bharatiya Janata Party Munugodu by-election contestant Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy demanded for recounting of the fourth round of vote counting. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy raised the doubts over poll results after earlier it is reported that BJP is in the lead but later announced that TRS is in the lead.

BJP leaders and journalists staged protests after an extreme delay in announcing the poll results between every round. Union Minister Kishan Reddy also telephoned the poll official over the delay in announcing the round results. At present, TRS is lead in the Munugodu bypoll vote counting.



The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday said that he has ethically won the Munugodu bypoll. Addressing the media at a polling booth, the BJP candidate said that TRS had tried every way to avoid BJP from campaigning and done so much of Golmaal. He said that TRS chief KCR was scared and had sent his 100 MLAs to the constituency. He said that Munugodu bypoll is going on like a nail-biting fight and at last BJP will win the bypoll. Reacting on the delay in the results in the four rounds, the BJP candidate said that the non-coordination between the officials is believed to be the reason for the delay.