Rajagopal Reddy is an utter flop MLA: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the fight in the Munugodu by-election would be held between the self respect of the people of the constituency and arrogance of BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy.

Terming Rajagopal Reddy as an utter flop MLA, the TRS working president said that Rajagopal never worked for the development of Munugodu constituency and neglected it for obtaining contracts.

KTR said the Munugodu by-election had come due to the greedy nature of Rajagopal and appealed to the party cadre to take this message into the public for teaching a fitting lesson to Rajagopal.