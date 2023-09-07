Rajaiah says, KCR told him of changes of candidates in party

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister and BRS chief KCR announced 115 candidates of his party in August. Out of 119 constituencies only four places are kept pending. Candidates were announced everywhere else with minor changes and additions. Station Ghanpur MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah was among those who did not get a ticket. KCR gave Kadiam Srihari a chance to replace him.



However, Rajaiah seems to be trying his best to get the ticket. His recent comments on Wednesday gained prominence. Leader KCR said that there will be changes and additions in the list of candidates and made interesting comments on that. He said that the station Ghanpur will become municipality before the upcoming assembly elections.

