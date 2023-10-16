Rajanath Singh lashes KCR, says he had not fulfilled promises given in last election

During a public rally organized by the BJP in Jammikunta ahead of the assembly elections, Union Minister Rajnath Singh praised Telangana as a holy land that has given birth to many heroes such as Rani Rudramadevi and Kumurabhim. He mentioned that Jangareddy was elected from the Telangana BJP when the party won two Lok Sabha seats in 1984.

Singh also highlighted the BJP's long-standing rule in Gujarat for 27 years, stating that the state has become a role model for development. He expressed confidence in the country's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Singh called on Telangana Chief Minister KCR to explain why the state has not developed in the past ten years and emphasized that the BJP has also fought for the development and progress of the state.

Further taking dig at KCR, Rajnath Singh said that the former wants only power and is no way concerned with people's problems. He said that centre has brought the 33 percent reservation to women and stood on their promises. He said KCR who not only fulfilled the promises given to the people in the last election and could not even conduct the recruitment examinations.

