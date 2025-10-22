Rajanna temple devpt underway under divine guidance,says seer

The development and expansion works at Sri Parvati Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, renowned as the “Kashi of the South,” are progressing steadily under the divine blessings and guidance of Jagadguru Shree Shree Shree Vidyashhekara Bharati Mahaswami of Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

As part of his Dharmic Victory Yatra, Jagadguru Vidyashhekara Bharati Mahaswami visited Vemulawada on Monday and performed special pujas at the sanctum of Sri Parvati Rajarajeshwara Swamy. He also visited the sacred Koti Lingala Kshetram and offered his worship. During the visit, the Peethadhipathi also contributed the traditional Kodemokku offering.

The Mahaswami then personally reviewed the construction maps and development plans for the temple’s expansion and delivered a blessings address to devotees at the open slab platform within the temple premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Our resolve is to ensure that the worship of Sri Parvati Rajarajeshwara Swamy is conducted with grandeur and that devotees are provided with enhanced facilities. This divine shrine should remain a permanent bastion of dharma and spiritual guidance. Under the blessings and direction of Sringeri Peetham, the development activities at Rajanna Temple will continue at an accelerated pace.”

The Mahaswami’s visit has infused the temple with renewed spiritual energy, and the expansion works are proceeding in a manner that preserves both the sanctity and heritage of this sacred site while enhancing facilities for devotees.