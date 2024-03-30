Rajasekhar Raju elected Shadnagar Bar Assn president

Rangareddy: In a tightly contested election, eminent senior advocate B Rajasekhar Raju emerged victorious as president of the Shadnagar Bar Association. The elections, held at the Shadnagar court precinct, saw a high turnout and fervent participation from legal professionals.

Advocate Marri Shankaraiah presided as the election officer for the Bar Association elections 2024-25. The battle for the presidency saw B. Rajasekhar Raju and N Venugopal vying for the position. Out of a total of 141 votes, a significant 137 were cast, underscoring the engagement of the legal community in the electoral process.

B Rajasekhar Raju secured 86 votes, clinching the presidency, while his opponent N Venugopal garnered 48 votes. The vice presidents of the Bar Association, T. Srinivas and Vijaya Bhaskar Goud, were elected with 92 and 91 votes, respectively. The positions of vice president were keenly contested, with advocate Chandrasekhar receiving 52 votes and Madanmohan securing 25 votes.

In the race for the position of library secretary, Lakshmaiah emerged victorious with 92 votes, defeating Ramesh who garnered 62 votes. Electoral officer Shankaraiah declared that the tenure for the elected officials would be one year.

Expressing gratitude to his fellow lawyers for their support, president-elect B. Rajasekhar Raju thanked the legal fraternity for their trust and confidence. The Bar Association elections were marked by excitement and a keen sense of democratic participation.