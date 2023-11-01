Live
Rajendranagar: Congress candidate Kasturi Narender meets party leaders
In a meeting held in Shamshabad, Congress candidate Kasturi Narender, who is contesting from the Rajendranagar constituency, met with party leaders and workers. During the meeting, the party leaders expressed their commitment to working hard to ensure Kasturi Narender's victory in the assembly elections.
Several prominent leaders and party members attended the meeting, including Mahender Mudhiraj, the Secretary of Shamshabad Mandal, Jalpally Narender, the Vice President of TPCC SC Cell, Sanjay Yadav, the Municipal President of Shamshabad Municipal, Koteshwar Goud, the Mandal Vice President, Sulochana, the Official Spokesperson of DCC, Bobbili Shekhar, Shamshuddin, Fakhruddin Ali, MPTCs, councilors from various villages, and women activists. The meeting saw a significant turnout of participants.