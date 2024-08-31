Rama Rajya, BJP coming to power in TG certain: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that bringing Rama Rajya and BJP to power in Telangana in the 2028 Assembly selections is certain.

Addressing a meeting of all the party wings in Nagole on Friday, he called upon the rank and file of the party to participate proactively in the party's membership enrollment drive to bring the party to power by joining people in big numbers to the party fold.

He said the aim of the party is to give tickets to the workers who are struggling in local body elections. "All the workers should take BJP membership registration seriously. The history of common workers becoming Prime Minister, Central and State Ministers and State Presidents is possible only in BJP."

The membership registration aims to convert 10 crore people into BJP members across the country.

He asked the party cadre to enroll one lakh people as BJP members in the Old City to turn the "Old City into a New City."

He asked the party cadre to explain the difference between BJP and other parties and convert them into BJP members.

“Elections, parties, and victory is not only about MPs and MLAs. Party has to win ward members, sarpanch, MPTC, MPP, ZPTC in rural and urban areas. That makes the party fully establish itself and become complete organisationally to come to power,” he added.

Congress is a party that has put people's interests hostage. In contrast, the BJP is a party that has given up ministerial posts for ideology. Congress is the party that divided the country with Article 370, Waqf, and Minority Acts to run it under a family rule with monarchical tendencies, he said.

“Congress is spreading bad propaganda about the merger of BRS with BJP. Congress and BRS are entwined in family rule and corruption. The BJP is against family-run and corrupt parties. It cannot even think of and there is no question of BRS forging ties with BJP,” Bandi Sanjay

pointed out.