Ramagundem: Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal visits NTPC

Ramagundem : Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, visited NTPC Ramagundam on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Piyush Singh, Joint Secretary (Thermal), Ministry of Power, GOI, and Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC Ltd.

Pankaj Agarwal visited project Control room, interacted with officials and enquired about functioning of various systems. He also visited Ramagundam Unit 7 control room wherein he interacted with the engineers regarding flexible operation of units.

Later, during the course of interaction meeting with senior executives, Agarwal engaged in fruitful interactions with the company’s executives, fostering meaningful exchanges and discussions regarding developments and challenges of power sector. He congratulated and appreciated the Ramagundam and Telangana team for successfully completing capacity addition of one 800 MW unit.