Live
- Naga Chaitanya acquires motorsport racing team- Hyderabad Blackbirds (HBB)
- No ‘Conflict Profiteer’ will be spared: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
- Chandrababu Arrest- The investigating authorities should have maintained restraint says Kishan Reddy
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
Just In
Ramagundem: Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal visits NTPC
Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, visited NTPC Ramagundam on Wednesday.
Ramagundem : Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, visited NTPC Ramagundam on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Piyush Singh, Joint Secretary (Thermal), Ministry of Power, GOI, and Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC Ltd.
Pankaj Agarwal visited project Control room, interacted with officials and enquired about functioning of various systems. He also visited Ramagundam Unit 7 control room wherein he interacted with the engineers regarding flexible operation of units.
Later, during the course of interaction meeting with senior executives, Agarwal engaged in fruitful interactions with the company’s executives, fostering meaningful exchanges and discussions regarding developments and challenges of power sector. He congratulated and appreciated the Ramagundam and Telangana team for successfully completing capacity addition of one 800 MW unit.