Ramannapet: Plant a sapling & get marriage certificate

The newlywed being encouraged to take up green drive

Ramannapet(Yadadri-Bhongir): The State government has recently empowered gram panchayats to issue marriage registration certificates. Following this, the gram Panchayat of Lakshmapuram in Ramannapet mandal in the district has launched an innovative programme for issuing marriage certificates.

The newlyweds who wish to obtain a marriage certificate are required to plant a sapling and ensuring its protection in their respective areas.

A couple, Madhu and Sunitha, who came for the certificate on Thursday, was handed over the marriage certificate by the panchayat staff after they planted a sapling in the village and promised to protect it. Sarpanch Uppu Prakash, panchayat secretary Poleboina Ramesh and vice-sarpanch Battini Mahesh participated in the programme.

