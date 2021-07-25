Ramappa makes it to UNESCO's World Heritage Site

Warangal: The pristine and the architectural glory of the Ramappa Temple is no more Telangana's pride. It's now official that the temple has been inscribed as the UNESCO's World Heritage Site at the ongoing meet at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee in China on Sunday.

The Ramappa (Rudreshwara) Temple has been inscribed as the UNESCO's World Heritage Site at the ongoing meet at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee in China on Sunday. All the 22 member countries, except Norway, have supported India's only nomination for the UNESCO tag despite the shortcoming observed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

The top officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) thanked the member countries and greeted people on the occasion.