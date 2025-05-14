Live
Ramappa Temple decked up to wow Miss World beauties
35 contestants to visit heritage site in traditional attire as Telangana showcases its cultural glory
Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made by the Mulugu district administration to host the 72nd Miss World beauties, who will be visiting the historical Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district at 4:30 pm on Wednesday.
District Collector TS Diwakar said that the arrangements were completed for hosting the beauties who were coming from all over the world to participate in the 72nd Miss World-2025 competition.
The Collector said that as many as 35 contestants would leave Hyderabad on Wednesday and reach Haritha Hotel in Mulugu. From there, they will visit the Ramappa temple in traditional costumes. Later, they will watch cultural programmes in the temple premises. He said that various arrangements have been made in this context, including cultural programmes, to explain the historic Ramappa Temple and Kakatiya Dynasty. He emphasised that all facilities have been made so that there is no problem in this visit organised under the name of ‘Telangana Zaroor Aana.’
The Collector said that there would be a heavy police deployment to prevent any incident. He highlighted that all the officers have completed the work assigned to them in coordination. He said that visitors will not be allowed to the Ramappa temple on the Wednesday in view of the visit of contestants. He asked the devotees to cooperate with the district authorities. He highlighted that flying drone cameras within five kilometers range of Ramappa, a security sight, has been completely banned. The Collector appealed to everyone to cooperate for the success of the programme.