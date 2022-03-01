Ramappa to get fund boost under PRASAD scheme

Hyderabad: The Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, which has been identified as one of the world heritage sites, has been selected for development under the 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive' (PRASAD) scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

Tourism Ministry Director General G Kamala Vardhana Rao visited Ramappa temple on Monday to understand the components proposed by the Telangana government and provide his inputs. The State government has submitted a Project Concept Presentation for the proposed development.

Ramappa Temple received global recognition in 2021 after being selected under the prestigious World Heritage Site status by UNESCO, a United Nations organisation. This recognition has catapulted the temple as well as Telangana Tourism onto the global tourism map. As part of the initiatives to develop the region and vicinity of the temple, the government identified some unique components. Land required for the proposed development has been handed over by district authorities to Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation in order to expedite the development.

According to officials, a 10 acres land parcel has been identified for developing an international standard Interpretation Centre. The site will also host various facilities for the pilgrims such as a large parking area, public amenities, retail shops and an amphitheatre. From this site, pilgrims would walk to the temple through a 27 acres land parcel which shall form a promenade with major landscaping elements.

This would include seating benches, walking pathways, a lined canal to guide the natural water flows. The concept is to allow pilgrims to view the temple from the entire 27 acres land parcel and create a large public space and resting area. A 3D projection mapping show is proposed to project on the temple monument to captivate the pilgrims after sunset. The temple is located close to the Ramappa Lake which is a perennial water body and hosts many festive occasions for the Ramappa temple deity. The bund along the lake is proposed to be extended to create a pathway and seating areas overlooking the lake. Floating jetties and boats are proposed under the project concept.

The Director General assured that the funding application would be proposed by the Ministry of Tourism immediately. The State government has been asked to submit a Detailed Project Report at the earliest.