Rampally’s diya makers grapple with competition, rain to ignite festive spirit

Hyderabad: As the glow of Diwali approaches, the quiet lanes behind Suvarna Function Hall at Rampally X Road are already lit with the spirit of the festival, not by electric lights, but by the tireless hands shaping them. Rows of freshly moulded diyas line the open grounds, drying under the tentative sun, ready to illuminate thousands of homes this season.

A local pottery unit here has geared up to produce more than one lakh earthen lamps in five different designs, ranging from small traditional diyas to large decorative pots. The smallest diya is priced at just Rs 1.50 per piece, making them affordable for households, retailers, and bulk buyers alike. The unit, run with the help of ten dedicated artisans, continues its operations day and night to meet soaring demand.

Yet, their journey has not been without obstacles. The potters admit that competition from traders arriving from Rajasthan has cut into their seasonal earnings. Additionally, unexpected rains recently soaked several batches of freshly made diyas, forcing the artisans to redo their work and incur material losses. Despite the setbacks, morale remains high.

“We mix only sand and clay with no chemicals. It’s all natural, and this is our own family run business. I am studying and working here too,” shared Kummari Harish, a young employee who balances education with traditional craftsmanship.

The warm glow of an earthen diya still holds a soulful charm that no artificial light can replace. This year, the demand has already begun early, with customers arriving in groups to stock up for pre-festival home decorations. The potters say they will continue production right up to Diwali day, ensuring that no home is left without the traditional flame of celebration.