Rampant illegal sand mining plagues mandal despite seizure orders

Wanaparthy: Illegal sand mining continues unabated in Pebbair mandal of Wanaparthydistrict, raising concerns over environmental degradation and revenue loss for the government. Despite seizure orders from the district collector, the illicit activity persists, facilitated by a nexus of locals and officials turning a blind eye.

Villages like Ramapuram and Shagapuram have emerged as epicenters of illegal sand mining, with perpetrators exploiting loopholes in enforcement to smuggle sand from Rampuram, Shagapuram, Krishna river, and Pari catchment areas with impunity. The modus operandi involves using heavy machinery like JCBs for excavation, followed by transportation via tractors to evade detection.

Sources reveal that sand dunes along the Krishna river basin in Pebberu mandal are being exploited extensively. Tractors laden with illegally mined sand fetch exorbitant prices, with a single trip from the Krishna river basin to Jogulamba Gadwal district fetching between Rs 55,000 to Rs 65,000.

Despite regulations stipulating a limit on the number of sand-laden vehicles allowed per day, the authorities seem helpless in curbing the rampant smuggling. While only fifteen vehicles are sanctioned daily, reports indicate that anywhere from 400 to 100 tractors are engaged in transportation, flooding Pebberu mandal with illegal sand.

The collusion of police, revenue, and mining officials exacerbates the situation, as they turn a blind eye to the illicit activities. Even after a recent seizure of sand directed by the district collector, the perpetrators managed to circumvent the law by obtaining fake permissions and continuing their operations.

Amidst mounting grievances, residents call upon higher authorities to intervene decisively and put an end to the scourge of illegal sand mining.