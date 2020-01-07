Trending :
Randomisation of election officers done online

Siddipet: District Municipal Elections Observer Hari Chandana along with DRO Chandrasekhar and Municipal Commissioners of Siddipet, Gajwel, Husnabad and Dubbaka selected presiding officers and assistant presiding officers through online randomisation procedure at the Collectorate here on Monday.

She directed officials concerned to take necessary steps to ensure that the elections were conducted properly. "Strong rooms have been setup, barricades have been kept ready, Inspections are going on," she said, stressing on the importance of amenities at polling centers.

