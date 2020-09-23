Ranga Reddy: 3 Sarpanches, 7 Panchayat secretaries suspended

Ranga Reddy: Three Sarpanches and Seven Panchayat Secretary were suspended for dereliction of duty. They had utterly failed in taking up the responsibility and fulfilling them. They have shown negligence in performing their duties. The Sarpanches and Panchayat secretary were suspended by Amoy Kumar on Wednesday.



Moinabad Mandal Tholakatta Sarpanch K Srinivas, Kandhukuru mandal Pulimamidi sarpanch V Anitha, Madgul mandal Kolkulapally sarpanch Anuradha, Mandal Panchayat officer G Vijaya Laxmi, Kandhukuru mandal Thimmapur Panchayat secretary Shankar, Yacharam mandal mall Panchayat secretary K Suhasini, Nandhi Wanaparthy Panchayat secretary Shravan Kumar, Moinabad mandal Kethireddypally Panchayat secretary Harish Chand, Kesampet mandal Thomidhi Rekula Panchayat secretary Dhananjaya, Amangal mandal Medigadda Panchayat secretary Charitha, Shankerpally mandal Mokilla Panchayat secretary Laxmi Tulasi were suspended.