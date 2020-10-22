Ranga Reddy: 6.5 lakh quintal seeds ready for distribution for Yasangi

Ranga Reddy: The Telangana government has estimated that the crops cultivation in Yasangi (Rabi) season throughout the State will reach 65 lakh acres. The State government has been taking measurements to arrange seeds and required fertilisers to the farmers.



According to the State government, 14.41 lakh quintals of seeds of different varieties will be required for the cultivation of 65 lakh acres. Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TS Seeds) will be providing 6.5 lakh quintals of seeds and remaining 7.91 lakh quintals of seeds will be supplied by private suppliers. The seed has already been transported to the designated distribution points and commercial distribution points. The TS Seeds are going to supply 2.77 lakh quintals of paddy, 78.650 quintals of groundnut, 1.08 quintals of chickpea, 5,048 quintals of green gram, 12,224 quintals of black gram seeds. The State government and the Central government had allotted 18.3 lakh tonnes of fertilisers including the 10 lakh tonnes of urea for Yasangi season. The Central government sanctioned 1.2 lakh tonnes of DAP, 1.1 lakh tonnes of potash, 50,000 tonnes of super phosphate, 5.5 lakh tonnes of complex fertilisers. The fertilisers will be supplied by the Central to the State as per the month- wise quota. The State government has started taking actions to keep seeds and fertilisers ready to supply to the farmers without any delay.