Ranga Reddy district witnesses heavy downpour

Ranga Reddy: Due to the continuous downpour in the district, the streams and canals are now overflowing and covering the roads.



While the roads in Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Saroornagar are being covered with overflowing rainwater, overflow of water from canals and streams cover the roads in Yacharam, Marpally, Mominpet and in Meerpet. Until August every year, the normal rainfall averages to 309.7 mm but this year it has exceeded by 38 per cent and comes to 427.7 mm in the district. There was a heavy downpour in various mandals of the district except Shankarpally mandal which received below average rainfall.

On August 13, Gandipet alone had heavy rainfall of 51.2 mm, causing high inflow into the Gandipet lake along with EC Vagu and Musi Vagu. Masab lake in Turkayamjal, Bandam lake in Tadipatri village of Yacharam mandal and Pedda Cheruvu in Kurmidda overflowed due to heavy inflow of rainwater while roads in Serilingampally, Tandur, Chevella and LB Nagar were logged with water causing problems for people. Heavy down pour in Amangal mandal caused rainwater to enter into the houses and lead to a wall collapse in Ramanthapur village of Shankarpally mandal.