Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurates Mission Bhagiratha tank

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated Mission Bhagiratha water tank in Mankal in Tukkuguda municipality limits on Monday.

Later the Minister laid foundation stone for construction of underground drainage works with a cost of Rs 7 lakh. On the occasion, the minister said that the government is providing safe drinking to people in each and every village.

The people will not facing any problems for safe drinking water from now Thukugudda Municipal Chairman Madhu Mohan, vice chairperson Bhavani Venkatreddy, municipal commissioner Gnaneshwar and local leaders participated in the programme.