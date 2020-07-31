Ranga Reddy: Tea decoction new found immunity booster

Ranga Reddy: Morning tea had a special role to play in the lives of many especially when it comes to Telangana culture where people were seen starting their day with tea after offering their prayers.



Since the Covid-19 pandemic took over, decoction centres have sprung all over setting the new trend and leaving tea stalls behind.

People are flocking to the decoction centres as decoction boosts immunity, which in turn helps to fight Covid-19.

These centres are becoming popular across the district as vendors sell a cup of decoction at Rs 10, making it affordable for everyone.

People in the district are preferring more of decoction as it has numerous health benefits and is useful for ailments like indigestion, cough, common cold, etc.

Decoction is prepared by extracting water from lemon and a group of herbs or a single herb is also used.