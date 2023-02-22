Rangareddy: BJP leader's house, car attacked by miscreants

RANGAREDDY: Miscreants attacked the house of Muralikrishna Goud, the former chairman of the district library organization and Tandur Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Monday night. A group of men vandalized his house and damaged car parked outside the house. He recently resigned from TRS and joined BJP.

According to the information, the police have registered a case in connection with vandalisation and sent him to jail for his involvement in the recent clashes between Shiva Swamis in Devanur village of Yalala Mandal. He was released from jail yesterday evening. Later, Muralikrishna Goud alleged that MLA Rohit Reddy was behind the attack.

District SP Kotireddy said that a case was registered against some people belonging to the BRS party in the clash between Tandoor MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's followers and former library chairman Muralikrishna Goud last night. Five people were arrested in connection with the case. As per the law, they will be produced in court. Therefore, action will be taken against anyone who commits illegal activities, said SP Kotireddy.