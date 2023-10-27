Rangareddy: Congress all set to rev up campaign in Shadnagar

Rangareddy : The political fervour in Shadnagar constituency reached new heights as former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy, along with MLA candidate Veerlapalli Shankar, former ZPTC Shyam Sundar Reddy, and a host of Congress members, came together to embark on a spirited election campaign in Inmulnarva village. The Congress’ aim is resolute - to secure victory and bring about positive change in the region.

The campaign event witnessed robust participation from villagers, youth, and women, underlining the significant community engagement in the election process. The diverse representation at the event showcased the comprehensive support base that the Congress has cultivated in its pursuit of electoral success.

Choulapalli Pratap Reddy passionately articulated his message to the constituents. He cautioned against placing trust in the BRS party. He highlighted that the people had been deceived for years with promises of development, but the reality was an illusion. He outlined an ambitious vision, including providing employment opportunities for every household, allocating three-acre farms for Dalits, and constructing 2BHK for the homeless in every village.

Expressing his discontent with the current administration, Prathap Reddy denounced the promises of a Dalit Chief Minister for Telangana, declaring that such assurances had proven to be empty. He attributed the State’s financial burdens to the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, emphasising the need to remove such a government, which he labeled as thieving.

Choulapalli Pratap Reddy urged the community to cast their votes firmly in favor of the Congress, with the goal of securing the victory of Veerlapalli Shankar. He stressed that together; they could drive the development of the constituency and bring about the positive change they aspired to see.