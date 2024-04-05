Rangareddy: DEO urges responsible conduct for LS polls

Rangareddy : District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector Shashanka emphasised the importance of responsible conduct by all stakeholders. Collector Shashanka convened a review meeting with Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and nodal officers at the integrated district office building's conference hall on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Collector stressed the need for AROs, nodal officers, and their teams to execute their assigned duties with dedication and accountability throughout the Parliamentary elections.

He underscored the swift resolution of complaints received via the C-Whistle platform, directing the relevant teams to address them within the designated timeframe.

Furthermore, he emphasised the provision of necessary infrastructure at training centres and mandated attendance tracking using QR codes for training sessions. To enhance voter awareness, sweep programmes were proposed as a means to educate the public. Additionally, Community Development Officers (CDPs) were tasked with identifying individuals aged 85 years and above, as well as disabled persons, within the district.

Moreover, the Collector stressed the importance of reporting transactions exceeding Rs one lakh for transparency purposes. The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Pratima Singh, District Revenue Officer Sangeeta, nodal officers, election superintendent Saidulu, and other officials.