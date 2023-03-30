Rangareddy: Mass resignation of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality councillors

Rangareddy: The Municipal Councillors of Ibrahimpatnam have resigned from their posts, demanding immediate action against the corruption of the Municipal Chairperson K Sravanthi on Wednesday. They have also complained to the collector earlier against the Municipal Chairperson and asked for a motion of no confidence.

They complained to the district collector that a special budget meeting was held under the chairmanship of the municipal chairperson in Ibrahimpatnam municipality on Tuesday, but the budget was approved despite the lack of quorum. Ranga Reddy District Additional Collector Prateek Jain has organised a special budget meeting again on Wednesday.

On the occasion, they said that immediate action should be taken as the council meetings were not held in the municipality for the past few months, and the development of the municipality was crippled by corruption. The Additional collector said he will conduct an inquiry with the two senior municipal commissioners in two days regarding the ongoing dispute in the municipality. However, the councillors, who were unwilling to relent, demandedimmediate action against the chairperson. They also tried to prevent the Additional collector from going out of the office to accept the resignation papers.