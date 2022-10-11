Rape charges Maredpally CI suspended

Hyderabad: Maredpally former Inspector K Nageshwar Rao, who raped a woman at gunpoint, was dismissed from service on Monday. Also, another 55 police officers, who were facing severe allegations, were also suspended.

Police Commissioner CV Anand said that orders were issued to dismiss Nageshwar Rao from service, without going through departmental enquiry, as there is a possibility that the suspended Inspector may intimidate and influence victim and witnesses.

Former Inspector at Lalaguda police station K Srinivasa Reddy was dismissed for sexually harassing a woman constable. Reserve Inspector Edla Srinivas was also dismissed for harassing his wife for additional dowry and for having extra marital affair with two women.

A total of 55 police personnel including Inspectors, SI, constables, office superintendent, junior assistant were dismissed on various allegations.