Live
Just In
Rashtriya Kalamanch Singidi- 2024 poster launch
Nagarkurnool: ABVP state executive committee member Sivashankar Goud said that under the auspices of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a cultural...
Nagarkurnool: ABVP state executive committee member Sivashankar Goud said that under the auspices of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a cultural competition named Rashtriya Kalamanch Singidi - 2024 will be organized at Osmania University on 20 and 21 of this month. Under the auspices of ABVP Nagar Kurnool branch, a wall magazine was unveiled in all government and private degree colleges in the district center on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Shiva Goud said that this program is being organized under the name of Rashtriya Kalamanch Singidi-2024 to introduce the hidden art of students to the world. Therefore, student artists are requested to participate in this program in large numbers and make it successful. College Presidents Vinod, Dilip, Abhilash, Narsimha, Secretary Sujatha, Sunita, Pushpa, Shivaranjali, Sai Krishna, Karthik, Ashok, Asrit and others participated in this program.