Ravaging tornado uproots over 1 lakh trees in Mulugu

Hyderabad: Like tornadoes in European countries, the Telangana also facing the threat of intensive winds which caused natural disasters.

Over one lakh trees were uprooted in the dense reserve forest area of Medaram in the Mulugu district under the influence of whirlwinds during the heavy rains. Perhaps, for the first time such a big disaster of the trees falling in 500 acres in the forest area has been reported in the Telangana. A detailed study on the entire episode will be conducted to find out the main reasons for the disaster in the forest zone.

The damage of the forest due to heavy rains has come to light when the state Forest department recorded a video footage and snapped photos by using the drones in the affected areas for two days.

Top officials said that a team of forest officials were visiting the place where the trees fell inside the forest. The officials said that the trees would not have been damaged if the wind speed was less than 120 km per hour. The intensity of the winds was similar to tornadoes and Hurricanes which play havoc in the USA and other European countries every year.

The forest officials said that Medaram is famous for the biennial Sammakka Sarakka jatara. The fresh bout of falling of over one lakh trees would be considered a serious issue and its future consequences would be analysed. “The role of climate change will also be ascertained to take some preventative measures in the future. The human loss would have been in huge numbers If the habitations around the forest area are affected by the intense winds. Luckily, the trees bore the brunt of the whirlwinds in the forest area”.

State Panchayt Raj and Tribal Welfare minister Sitakka called an emergency meeting with PCCF ( Principal Chief Conservator of Forest) Dobriyal and enquired about the damage of forest due to heavy rains in the tribal dominated Mulugu district . The meeting also decided to seek the Union government’s assistance to restore the damaged forest area.