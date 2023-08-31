Live
- Amazon launches new initiatives to boost India’s digital economy, exports
- Lack of soil micronutrients linked to childhood stunting in India: Study
- Fresh appeal by Abhishek Banerjee at Calcutta High Court in cash-for-school-job case
- Alert for iPhone users! Apple to stop helping customers on X and YouTube
- Google’s Duet AI now available in Gmail, Docs & more
- PhonePe enters stock trading space
- YouTube removes 1.9 mn videos
- MTAR Tech bags Defence Industrial License
- Global India AI-2023 meet on ChatGPT in Oct
- India logs 50 new Covid cases
Just In
Rave party stirs up Hyderabad again, two held
Highlights
A rave party was held at Vaishnavi Apartment in Vithal Rao Nagar, Madhapur. Narcotics Bureau police arrested five people who organised this rave party
Hyderabad: Rave party once again created a stir in Hyderabad. A rave party was held at Vaishnavi Apartment in Vithal Rao Nagar, Madhapur. Narcotics Bureau police arrested five people who organised this rave party. Among them are film financier Venkat, K Venkateswara Reddy, Murali and two young women Madhubala and Mehak. The young women were identified to be from Delhi. Cocaine, LSD, Ganja and Rs. 70 thousand in cash was seized.
The narcotics police had been monitoring Venkat's movements for three months. Police found that drugs were brought from Goa and held rave parties in Hyderabad. Venkat WhatsApp chat was checked. They are inquiring about Venkat's relationship with the drug mafia.
