Rave party stirs up Hyderabad again, two held

A rave party was held at Vaishnavi Apartment in Vithal Rao Nagar, Madhapur. Narcotics Bureau police arrested five people who organised this rave party

Hyderabad: Rave party once again created a stir in Hyderabad. A rave party was held at Vaishnavi Apartment in Vithal Rao Nagar, Madhapur. Narcotics Bureau police arrested five people who organised this rave party. Among them are film financier Venkat, K Venkateswara Reddy, Murali and two young women Madhubala and Mehak. The young women were identified to be from Delhi. Cocaine, LSD, Ganja and Rs. 70 thousand in cash was seized.

The narcotics police had been monitoring Venkat's movements for three months. Police found that drugs were brought from Goa and held rave parties in Hyderabad. Venkat WhatsApp chat was checked. They are inquiring about Venkat's relationship with the drug mafia.

