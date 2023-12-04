Live
Just In
Ravi Gupta appointed as new DGP of TS
Hyderabad: Hours after the suspension of Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, the Telangana State government has issued orders appointing Ravi Gupta as the DGP for the State.
An IPS officer from the 1990 batch, Gupta took charge as the Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in December 2022 and also held the additional charge of Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement).
The orders to appoint Ravi Gupta came hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Chief Secretary of Telangana to initiate disciplinary action against DGP Anjani Kumar.
He was suspended on the grounds of meeting the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A Revanth Reddy, at his residence during the counting of votes on Sunday afternoon.