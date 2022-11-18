R&B dept to be revamped for better upkeep of roads

Hyderabad: The TRS government has come out with a plan to revamp the Roads and Building (R & B) department for better management of roads across the State. It decided to complete the tender works by December second week.

On the lines of the State irrigation department which was overhauled recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed top officials of R & B department to prepare proposals to strengthen the R & B wing.

The CM suggested the policy of ENC (Engineer-in-Chief) official system should be implemented in the department as well. Territorial CEOs would be appointed so that every 5-6 assembly constituencies will have one SE (Superintendent Engineer). The requirement of the number of SEs and the EEs (Executive Engineers) should be finalised for the effective implementation of works.

According to the increasing work in the department, division of work should be done under competent supervision. The CM said there is chance to discuss and approve in the next Cabinet meeting if officials review this and submit a final report to the government.

The CM directed the R & B department officials to accord first priority to repairs of roads damaged due to rain and floods and repairs of normal roads. Like the Irrigation department, the R and B wing should also prepare a software application to monitor roads regularly.

The repair works of roads across the State should be completed by the second week of next month. The field-level engineers will have the full details of where and how the roads have been damaged.

The CM said special training centres will be established and workshops organised from time to time for engineers.