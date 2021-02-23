R&B Minister inaugurates new buildings in Kamareddy

Mohammad Nagar (Kamareddy): Telangana Legislative Affairs, Roads and Building Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the Nagamadu lift irrigation works worth Rs 476. 25 crore would be started soon under the aegis of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating Rs 1.67 crore worth development works at Mohammad Nagar village in Nizamsagar mandal of Kamareddy district on Monday. He said they were going to provide irrigation water to 28,000 acres of farmland in Pitlam, Pedda Kodapgal and Bichukunda mandals through Nagmadugu lift scheme.

Prashant Reddy said he was happy to start development work worth about Rs 1.67 crore in a single village on a single day. The Minister cut the ribbon to inaugurate the new gram panchayat building, Rythu Vedika and farmers guesthouses in Mohammad Nagar village.

Later, Prashant Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of the function hall. Speaking on the occasion, Prashanth Reddy said many welfare schemes were being taken up in Telangana under the auspices of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said no other State in India was implementing such welfare schemes.

The Minister also said the BJP leaders did not have the right to criticise Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. He said steps were being taken to divert water from the Kaleshwaram project to the Nizamsagar project which would be filled to the brim soon.

The event was attended by Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde, ZP Chairman Dafedar Shobha Raju, former ZP Parishad Chairman Dafedar Raju, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders MPP Jyoti Durga Reddy, society chairman Wajid Ali, Mohan Reddy, Mohammad Nagar Sarpanch Dafedar Balamani, CDC chairman Ganga Reddy, Market Committee Vice Chairman, District Agriculture Officer, Farmers Coordinating Committee Chairpersons, farmers, women, TRS mandal president, activists, officers and others.