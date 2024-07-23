R&B Minister urges Centre to expedite RRR, other projects

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads & Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged the Centre to clear the relevant permissions towards speeding up RRR (Regional Ring Road) works. The Minister who called on Anurag Jain, Secretary of MoRTH (Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways) in Delhi, urged him to call a meeting of SFC (Standing Finance Committee) on priority and invite tenders to expedite the works of Nalgonda bypass road.

During the meeting with Anurag Jain at MoRTH office in the national capital, the Minister brought to his notice that RRR’s land acquisition process was almost complete and it was Centre’s turn to clear the necessary permissions, so that tenders can be invited for expediting the works.

During the detailed discussion with MoRTH secretary, the Minister also brought to his notice how school going children were facing hardships owing to lack of FoB (Foot Over Bridge) on NH-565 under Nalgonda town. The issue was also raised with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) earlier by the school children, to which PMO responded positively.

Despite the State’s Public Works Department allocating Rs 9 crore, the works are yet to be taken. This was due to delay by SFC, which is yet to hold a meeting and clear the permissions. Following the meeting, the R&B Ministry informed the MoRTH Secretary that the SFC meeting would be held within a week. The Minister also requested Anurag Jain to speed up the process of converting 16 of the State Highways into National Highways, which were identified earlier. The meeting was attended by R&B special secretary D Harichandana and other officials from the State.