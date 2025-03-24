RDS Farmers Struggle for Water: BRS Leaders Demand Action from CM Revanth Reddy

Gawal: Farmers from 16 villages in Alampur taluka of Jogulamba Gadwal district are facing severe distress as their crops are on the verge of drying up due to a lack of irrigation water. The farmers, whose lands cover nearly 20,000 acres, have approached District Collector B.M. Santosh with an urgent appeal to release water from the Tungabhadra River.

According to the farmers, 15 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water is currently stored in the Tungabhadra River, and releasing just 2 TMC would be sufficient to save their crops. They urged the district administration to take immediate steps to prevent their agricultural investments from turning into losses.

BRS and CPI Leaders Extend Support to Farmers

State leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Kuruva Pallayya, along with Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu and CPI district leader Anjaneyulu, expressed their solidarity with the farmers. Speaking at the protest, Kuruva Pallayya criticized the Telangana government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, questioning his silence on the crisis.

"Where is the so-called 'Palamuru Bidda' (Son of Palamuru) now when RDS farmers are suffering and their crops are withering? Why is he not taking any action to ensure the release of water?" he asked.

He also reminded the public that in the past, leaders had rushed to Karnataka CM’s office seeking water for RDS farmers, but now, those same individuals are nowhere to be seen.

Farmers Threaten Hunger Strike at RDS if Water is Not Released

Farmers have warned that if the government fails to release the required 2 TMC of water, they will stage a hunger strike at the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) barrage.

The protesting farmers and opposition leaders have demanded immediate intervention from the state government to ensure that irrigation water is released, preventing further crop loss and possible farmer suicides.

With the kharif season at stake, the farmers are anxiously waiting for a decision from the government, hoping that their appeals will not go unheard.