Record blood donation on Wanaparthy MLA’s birthday

  • Created On:  9 Jan 2026 12:45 PM IST
Mahabubnagar: A record-level blood donation was done during a mega blood donation camp organised to mark the birthday of Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Megha Reddy on Thursday.

The camp, coordinated by Yuvashakti Foundation and organised under the Red Cross Society, collected 482 units of blood. Officials noted that similar record-level blood donations had been conducted on the MLA’s previous birthdays as well.

The birthday celebrations were held across the Wanaparthy constituency.

MahabubnagarWanaparthyTudi Megha ReddyBlood Donation CampYuvashakti Foundation
