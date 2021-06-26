Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Regional Executive Director CV Anand reviewed progress of floating solar project

CV Anand reviewed progress of floating solar project
x

CV Anand reviewed progress of floating solar project

Highlights

Regional Executive Director C V Anand, on his second day visit to NTPC-Ramagundam, Southern Region, inspected the site area of 100-MW Floating Solar PV project at Water Reservoir of NTPC-Ramagundam on June 25.

Ramagundam: Regional Executive Director C V Anand, on his second day visit to NTPC-Ramagundam, Southern Region, inspected the site area of 100-MW Floating Solar PV project at Water Reservoir of NTPC-Ramagundam on June 25.

Accompanied with senior officials of NTPC-Ramagundam, Anand inspected the progress of construction activities and asked all the concerned officials to put their best efforts to get the project commissioned at the earliest. P K Laad, GM (TS), Soumendra Das, GM (O&M), Prasenjit Pal, GM (Project), Anil K Vemula, GM (Renewable Energy) Anita Anand, President-Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila Samithi, SRHQ senior officials from NTPC and others were present on the occasion. The 100-MW Floating Solar PV Project is the largest in the segment in India and spreads over 450 acres of water surface with estimated budget of Rs. 423 crores.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X