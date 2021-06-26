Regional Executive Director CV Anand reviewed progress of floating solar project

Ramagundam: Regional Executive Director C V Anand, on his second day visit to NTPC-Ramagundam, Southern Region, inspected the site area of 100-MW Floating Solar PV project at Water Reservoir of NTPC-Ramagundam on June 25.

Accompanied with senior officials of NTPC-Ramagundam, Anand inspected the progress of construction activities and asked all the concerned officials to put their best efforts to get the project commissioned at the earliest. P K Laad, GM (TS), Soumendra Das, GM (O&M), Prasenjit Pal, GM (Project), Anil K Vemula, GM (Renewable Energy) Anita Anand, President-Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila Samithi, SRHQ senior officials from NTPC and others were present on the occasion. The 100-MW Floating Solar PV Project is the largest in the segment in India and spreads over 450 acres of water surface with estimated budget of Rs. 423 crores.