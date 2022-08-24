Release Bandi Sanjay, others immediately: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana in-charge and National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh condemned the arrest of State Party Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others and warned that his party would launch State-wide protests against the act of the KCR government.

Demanding immediate release of the BJP leaders and workers, Chugh said that the BJP would never give up its struggle against the family rule of KCR and that the KCR government would soon be brought to its knees. He also stated that Bandi Sanjay was on the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra to highlight failures of the TRS government and the yatra was getting tremendous support from people from all walks of life. The police arrested Bandi Sanjay and others near Ghanpur station in the Jangoan district.

Tarun Chugh asserted that the BJP was trying to bring to limelight outside the residence of TRS lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Hyderabad for her alleged involvement in a liquor scandal in the nation's capital involving Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "Since Kavitha is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, her involvement in the liquor scam also cannot be ruled out and the details of scam would come to light soon", he added. Calling upon the BJP workers, not to get intimidated by the action of the KCR government, Chugh said the unconstitutional manner in which the TRS government has been functioning indicates how panicked and nervous KCR and his party must have been.