Relief on the horizon: Telangana braces for thunderstorms after scorching heat

Telangana is set to experience a shift in weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorms over the weekend. After enduring relentless heat, several districts in the State are expected to see relief in the form of lightning, gusty winds, and even hailstorms.

Weekend Weather Alert

According to the latest weather bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are predicted to occur in select areas on Friday. Districts likely to be affected include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

The intensity is expected to increase on Saturday, prompting an orange alert for Nizamabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy. These regions may experience not only thunderstorms but also hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

Heatwave Persists Across Telangana

Despite the upcoming change in weather, Telangana continues to battle high temperatures. On Wednesday, 17 out of 33 districts recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C. According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, Bheemaram in Mancherial district reported the highest temperature at 41.8°C.

Other notable temperature readings included:

Bela (Adilabad): 41.3°C

Mupkal (Nizamabad): 41.2°C

Bejjur (Komaram Bheem Asifabad): 41.1°C

Bejjur (Nagarkurnool): 41°C

Additionally, 12 districts recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 40°C and 41°C.

Hyderabad and Other Regions

In Hyderabad, Asif Nagar experienced a peak temperature of 39.9°C, with Dundigal Gandimaisamma in Medchal-Malkajgiri reporting similar conditions. Meanwhile, the lowest maximum temperature in the State was recorded in Bachannapet (Jangaon) at 38°C.

While the impending thunderstorms may bring much-needed relief, residents are advised to stay cautious, particularly in areas under orange alert.