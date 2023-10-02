Renovated Brahmin Sadan inaugurated by Allola, Jagdish

The transformative Brahmin Sadan was inaugurated in Suryapet on Sunday, much to the joy of all people. Addressing the grand ceremony, ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Jagdish Reddy praised the welfare initiatives of the Telangana government, spanning across Brahmins, farmers, and the entirety of society. They commended Chief Minister KCR for his astute recognition of the trials besetting these communities and his resolute commitment to mitigating them.



Speaking at the gathering, the ministers affirmed the government’s unwavering dedication. “This edifice stands as a sanctum for spiritual pursuits, religious endeavours, and Vedic practices, further bolstered by its role as a sanctuary for presbyters and dharma charyas. Moreover, it shall serve as a bastion of benevolence, offering gratis services to destitute Brahmins,” said Jagdish Reddy.

In addition, Indrakaran Reddy underscored the government’s relentless pursuit of rekindling the radiance of temples and uplifting the Brahmin community. He enumerated the novel salary structure benefiting priestly employees, the substantial investments in the Yadadri temple, financial support for students studying abroad, and the augmented honorarium for Brahmin priests. Of note, he acclaimed the Telangana government’s pioneering establishment of the Brahmin Parishad and the annual allocation of Rs 100 crore for Brahmin welfare, distinguishing it on a national scale.

Jagdish Reddy reiterated the government’s allegiance to the well-being of all strata of society, irrespective of caste or economic stature. Urging the entire Brahmin community to embrace the revolutionary Brahmin Sadan and forge a united path towards a brighter future for the state, he championed unity and progress for Telangana.