Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the renovated Telangana Legislative Council building at 9.30 am on 8 March. Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy confirmed the development during an informal media interaction on Wednesday, noting that 99 per cent of the restoration work is complete.

The building had remained vacant since legislators from Andhra Pradesh departed for Amaravati, leaving the heritage structure at risk of disrepair. Determined to preserve its historical significance while modernising facilities, Revanth Reddy initiated the project to house both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council within a single, unified campus. Sukhender Reddy remarked that the renovated facility will mirror the functional elegance of the national Parliament, providing comprehensive amenities for members, ministers, and officials to ensure a seamless legislative environment.

The restoration, which took eighteen months due to the complex nature of heritage preservation, involved an investment of Rs 30 crore. Upgrades include advanced drainage, premium flooring, updated electrical systems, and dedicated chambers for the Chief Minister, Chairman, Vice Chairman, and secretariat staff, alongside a modern media hall.

The government plans to utilise the existing Jubilee Hall for official programmes and will construct a new central hall for joint sessions following the budget proceedings. Furthermore, a Constitution Club is planned across nine acres in Adarsh Nagar. Sukhender Reddy expressed confidence in the current administration, stating that the public is satisfied with the government's performance.

Regarding his own political future, he indicated he would prefer to continue in the Council if given the opportunity, while adding that his son, Amit Reddy, remains prepared to contest from any constituency where an opportunity arises. The government also intends to unveil a statue of Telangana Thalli within the Assembly premises upon the successful completion of the ongoing civil works this month. This project stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to combining historical heritage with contemporary administrative efficiency.