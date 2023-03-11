Renowned author and researcher Rajiv Malhotra to visit Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rajiv Malhotra, a best-selling author and pioneer in the research on civilizations and their engagement with technology and media from historical, social sciences, humanities and mind sciences perspective will participate and address a series of interactive sessions with people from diverse walks of life for three days in the city.

He offered an in-depth analysis and critical approach in a series of books like Breaking India, Being Different, The Battle for Sanskrit, Sanskrit Non-Translatable, Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Power, Indra's Net, Academic Hinduphobia, Snakes in the Ganga, Battle for IITs- A Defence of Meritocracy written along Vijaya Viswanathan, Ten Heads of Ravana- A Critique of Hinduphobic Scholars, edited along with Divya Reddy, Varna Jati Caste- A Premier on India Social Structures, The Power of Future Machines- Essays on Artificial Intelligence, edited along with TN Sudarshan and Manogna Sastry are a few with which Rajiv has stirred ripples in the academic departments of prominent Universities like Harvard, Oxford and other world-renowned universities.

According to Pragna Bharati, from March 13 to 15, Rajiv Malhotra will interact with intellectuals, influencers, academicians and social workers in the city. On the first day of his visit, Rajiv will interact with the media and entrepreneurs.

On the second day, he will interact with social media influencers. He will also address an interactive session at the University of Hyderabad, where Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy will be the guest of honour and co-panelist to the session.

On the same day, he will meet the Telugu Film fraternity and attend an interactive session at the Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad.

On March 15, he will be addressing an interactive session with IITians at a time when Harvard University, the USA, incubated and bred academic scholarship trying to portray and demean the IITs, the top merit-driven higher technical educational institutions in India from colonial lenses. He will also address young academicians' conclave and meet civil servants. On the concluding day of his visit on March 15, he will be presented with PragnaPuraskar.