Replacing MGNREGA: Modi govt signed a death warrant for rural workers: Uttam

Hyderabad: Launchinga blistering attack on the Union Government’s move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday branded the decision a "death sentence" for rural workers. Addressing a meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working committee at Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister vowed to launch a nationwide agitation to protect the landmark legislation.

Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the Centre’s decision to introduce the Viksit Bharat–G RAM G Act, which he claimed systematically undermines a revolutionary scheme envisioned by Sonia Gandhi. "This law has brought transformative changes to our villages, ensuring both employment and dignity for the poorest of the poor," he stated, accusing the Modi administration of targeting the act primarily due to its association with the Gandhi name and the Congress legacy.

The Minister highlighted several "destructive" changes in the new framework, alleging that key provisions like the legal right to work and guaranteed minimum wages have been effectively nullified. He further criticised the financial restructuring of the scheme, noting that the Centre has imposed a 40 per cent budget cut while shifting the financial burden onto state governments. "This is an unbearable assault on rural livelihoods and a blatant violation of the federal spirit," he added.

Specific grievances raised included the stripping of administrative powers from Gram Panchayats. To counter this, Uttam Kumar Reddy proposed a massive grassroots mobilisation, urging the passage of protest resolutions in all 12,000 Gram Panchayats across Telangana. These resolutions are to be compiled and submitted to the President of India to demand the total restoration of MGNREGA.

The Minister concluded by asserting that the Congress would not remain a mute spectator to the "BJP's conspiracies" and would fight until the original rights-based framework is reinstated to protect the 12 crore workers who depend on it.