Repolling concluded peacefully in Bodhan, Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Re-polling in Bodhan and Kamareddy municipalities was concluded peacefully on Friday. In Bodhan municipality, 73.63% voting was recorded in the elections held for 32nd ward. Out of the total 588 voters, 433 – 208 male and 225 female - had exercised their right to vote.



68.27% polling was recorded at 101 polling station of 41st ward in Kamareddy municipality. Out of the total 580 voters, only 396 people cast their vote. There are 185 male and 211 female voters.