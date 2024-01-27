Republic Day Celebrations held in Serilingampally under Jagdishwar Goud

The Grand Republic Day celebrations in Serilingampally Constituency were marked by the hoisting of the national flag by V. Jagadishwar Goud, the Congress Party Incharge for the area. The flag was raised in various divisions under the Constituency, including Gachibowli, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Miyapur, Madapur, Hyderanagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Alvin Colony, and Kukatpally.

During the celebrations, Goud emphasized the sacrifices made by many individuals for India's freedom and called on every citizen to contribute towards the country's development. He also expressed his confidence in the development of Serilingampally Constituency under the leadership of CM Shri.Revanth Reddy and other ministers.

Delete Edit

Goud extended his wishes to the people of Serilingampally Constituency and the Congress Party workers who are dedicated to the area's development. He highlighted the importance of remembering Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution, on this auspicious day.



Goud emphasized the significance of the Janganamana National Anthem in instilling patriotism in the present generation. He also praised the role played by the Congress party in uniting the nation and achieving independence from British rule. Goud acknowledged the sacrifices made by individuals who fought for freedom and the contributions of the Congress party in meeting the country's needs and strengthening its economy.

Goud mentioned prominent Congress leaders such as PV Narsimha, Soniamma, Manmohan, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, who have continuously worked for the betterment of the country. He credited the Congress party for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana and bringing independence to the nation.

The event was attended by division presidents, constituency leaders, activists, and others who participated in the celebrations.