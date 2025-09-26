Live
Reserved liquor shops allotted by draw of lots
Adilabad
District Collector Rajarshi Shah announced that 40 A4 liquor shops in the district were allocated to SC, ST, and Gowda community members through a draw process, in accordance with reservation guidelines.
On Thursday, he attended the draw event held at the Collectorate meeting hall, alongside officials from the District Excise-Prohibition Department, Scheduled Castes Development Department, Backward Classes Development Department, and Tribal Welfare Department.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the allocation of liquor shops was conducted via draw, strictly adhering to the reservation norms. Shops numbered 1, 4, 18, 21, and 28 were reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). Shop number 25 was allocated to members of the Gowda community. In agency areas, 9 shops were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
Relevant departmental officials and other dignitaries participated in the event.