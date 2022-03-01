Resist anti-employee stance of PM Modi, govt staff urged

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday alleged that while Chief Minister KCR was filling the pockets of government employees, Prime Minister Modi was robbing the same. He reminded that the time has come for the government employees to respond as the citizens of the country against Modi government policies.

The State government employees have to start agitation in order to question the Modi's anti-employee policies. He inaugurated the TNGOS district standing committee meetings in Nalgonda on Monday and released the diary and calendar-2022 of the association.

Addressing the gathering, Jagadish Reddy said that it was the intention of Chief Minister KCR to increase wealth and distribute it to the poor, at the same time PM Modi's extending his cooperation to corporate bigshots by robbing the nation's wealth. He blamed PM Modi over the increasing poverty in the country.

On one hand, the State employees are getting increments and PRCs, on the other hand, the Modi government is looting the employees' cash benefits in the form of income tax, he added. He lamented that the central government was busy in swindling the money of hard earned money instead of increasing the income tax ceiling as per the increased salaries.

He recalled that the TNGO leaders, who were aware of CM KCR's positive attitude towards employees, have been solving their issues in an amicable way instead of making false allegations. He said employees' role was not only confined to achieving the State and added that they have been playing a key role in every success of the government for the past seven years.

He said that with the help of the employees, the State has recorded tremendous successes in eradicating drought, hunger and poverty. Quoting CM KCR's comments, he said that employees have played a pivotal role in the success of the Mission Bhagiratha project which was designed and implemented to eradicate the fluorine epidemic in the form of fluorosis in Nalgonda district.

He called upon employees to blow war like siren against PM Modi over pick pocketing their wealth. In this meeting, MLC MC Kotireddy, MLA Kancharla Bhopal Reddy, TNGO's State president Mamilla Ravinder, district president Shravan, leaders Pratap and Murali participated.

Prior to the meeting,TNGO's district general secretary Kanchanapally Kiran Kumar presented the secretary's report.