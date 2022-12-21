Resolve issues of sugarcane farmers, MPs urge Minister

Khammam: The team of MPs led by the BRS parliamentary leader Nama Nageswara Rao made an appeal to Union Agriculture Minister Naredra Singh Tomar to solve issues faced by the sugarcane farmers.

A group of MPs from Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha participated in the programme. They called up on the Minister and discussed various issues that were faced by sugarcane farmers in their respective States.

The group of MPs said that the sugarcane farmers have been facing huge losses in their States as the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) rate fixed for their crops by the Centre have been set well below their cost of production. The MPs demanded the Minister to increase FRP rate from Rs 305 to Rs 350.

During the meeting, MP Nama explained the services of the Telangana State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said the BRS government has been giving importance to the welfare of the farmers by implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, round-the-clock power and other facilities. He said the government has spent large amount of funds for the development of the agricultural sector in the State. Later, they submitted a memorandum on the sugarcane farmers issues to the Minister.